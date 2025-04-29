What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Payal Kapadia is returning to the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member for its 78th edition.

The news came on Monday, exactly a year after her debut feature film, All We Imagine As Light, won the Grand Prix at the prestigious festival in 2024.

The film was also India's first entry into the Cannes Competition in 30 years.

While we wait for Kapadia's debut as a Cannes jury member, here are other Indians who achieved this feat.