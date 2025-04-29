Before Payal Kapadia, these Indians have been on Cannes jury
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Payal Kapadia is returning to the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member for its 78th edition.
The news came on Monday, exactly a year after her debut feature film, All We Imagine As Light, won the Grand Prix at the prestigious festival in 2024.
The film was also India's first entry into the Cannes Competition in 30 years.
While we wait for Kapadia's debut as a Cannes jury member, here are other Indians who achieved this feat.
#1, #2
Deepika Padukone, Sharmila Tagore
Bollywood royalty Deepika Padukone debuted on the Cannes jury in 2022, famously bedazzling everyone with her presence (and black and gold gown from Sabyasachi) during the opening ceremony.
Her pearl white saree look, from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, was the perfect closing ceremony ensemble.
One could argue Padukone's hairstyle and eye makeup were very reminiscent of yesteryear Bollywood stars. And, interestingly, the queen of extravagant hair and long-drawn kohl eyes, Sharmila Tagore, was on the coveted panel in 2009.
#3, #4
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan
For many years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been the go-to representative Bollywood connection at Cannes. But apart from promoting international brands and her movies, the Guru actor has graced the red carpet with the designation of a jury member in 2003 as well.
Another Bollywood superstar, Vidya Balan, left her mark at the international film festival by making it to the nine-member jury at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in 2013.
#5, #6
Nandita Das, Shekhar Kapur
Critically acclaimed actor and director Nandita Das is also part of this list. The Fire star was chosen as a jury member at the 58th Cannes Film Festival in 2005.
Joining her is our second (or third, including Kapadia) filmmaker on the list, Shekhar Kapur. In 1994, his internationally acclaimed film Bandit Queen was presented at the gala. Years down the road, the Elizabeth director was invited for jury duty in 2010.
Jury details
Meanwhile, French actor Juliette Binoche to lead 78th Cannes jury
French actor Juliette Binoche will lead the jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, set for May 13-24.
Other prominent members include American actor and filmmaker Halle Berry, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani, Congolese director-producer Dieudo Hamadi, Korean director and screenwriter Hong Sangsoo, Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas, and American actor Jeremy Strong.
The jury panel will give its top prize, Palme d'Or, to one of the 21 films in Competition.