What's the story

Rohit Basfore, who has acted in the upcoming The Family Man Season 3, has died under mysterious circumstances.

As per Guwahati Plus, he was found dead in Assam's Garbhanga forest on Sunday evening.

The actor had gone out with friends earlier in the day.

He apparently fell into the Garbhanga waterfall at around 2:00pm.

A native of Assam, Basfore had reportedly returned to his hometown a few months ago.