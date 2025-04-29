'Family Man' actor Rohit Basfore found dead in Guwahati
What's the story
Rohit Basfore, who has acted in the upcoming The Family Man Season 3, has died under mysterious circumstances.
As per Guwahati Plus, he was found dead in Assam's Garbhanga forest on Sunday evening.
The actor had gone out with friends earlier in the day.
He apparently fell into the Garbhanga waterfall at around 2:00pm.
A native of Assam, Basfore had reportedly returned to his hometown a few months ago.
Suspicion
Family suspects foul play in actor's death
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Basfore was declared dead on arrival.
His family has raised suspicions of foul play, citing a recent parking dispute where three individuals—Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore—had allegedly threatened his life.
They have also named Amardeep, a gym owner who reportedly invited Basfore on the day trip, as a person of interest.
An investigation is underway with four accused reportedly absconding.
Investigation
Autopsy confirmed multiple injuries on Basfore's body
After losing contact with Basfore and later being informed of the accident by his friends on Sunday, the actor's family had contacted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which recovered his body and sent it for examination.
An autopsy conducted at Guwahati Medical College Hospital confirmed multiple injuries on Basfore's body, including wounds on the head and face.
Local reports suggest the police aren't suspecting any foul play for now.
More details are expected to emerge as the probe advances.