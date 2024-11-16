Summarize Simplifying... In short Three unidentified bodies were found near the Assam-Manipur border, suspected to be linked to a recent abduction incident that sparked protests and a shutdown in Manipur.

The incident has escalated ongoing tensions in the region, with Manipur experiencing violence since last year, including protests over the killing of 10 tribal people and the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Amidst this unrest, locals are pleading for government intervention to secure the release of the abducted.

The bodies were discovered about 15km from where the alleged abduction occurred

3 bodies found near Assam-Manipur border, suspected to be abductees

By Chanshimla Varah 10:29 am Nov 16, 202410:29 am

What's the story Three decomposed bodies were found near the Manipur-Assam border on Friday. The remains include those of two children—one an infant—and a woman. The grim discovery comes days after six Meitei family members—three women and three children, including an infant—were abducted by suspected militants in Jiribam district. The bodies were discovered about 15km from where the alleged abduction occurred.

Investigation underway

Unidentified bodies transported for post-mortem examination

The unidentified bodies have been sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam for post-mortem examinations. The identities of the deceased remain unconfirmed as of now. If the police are unable to confirm the identity, a DNA test will be conducted," an officer said, requesting anonymity. Before this grim discovery, the bodies of two civilians were discovered in Jiribam village on Tuesday, a day after security personnel killed 10 suspected militants after they attacked a CRPF post.

Public outcry

Abduction incident sparks shutdown and protests in Manipur

A day later, the six people were abducted. The alleged abduction had sparked massive unrest in Manipur with 13 civil society organizations observing a shutdown in Imphal valley on Wednesday. They demanded government action to secure the release of the abducted. Laishram Herojit, a Jiribam resident whose family members are missing, pleaded for government intervention saying, "My wife, two children, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and her child were abducted...I urge the government in New Delhi to please intervene and rescue my family."

Rising tensions

Ongoing violence and protests escalate in Manipur

Manipur has been reeling under violence since May last year. On Friday, protests erupted over the killing of 10 tribal people in a gunfight in Jiribam and the reimposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in some areas. In Churachandpur district, hundreds protested against what they allege was a wrongful killing by CRPF personnel.