'Costao,' 'Exterritorial': Top OTT releases of the week
What's the story
As the new week is here, cinema lovers can anticipate a fresh batch of films and web series on OTT platforms.
This week will bring with it a host of interesting stories to binge-watch from home.
Major releases include Costao, Black, White & Gray - Love Kills, Another Simple Favor, The Brown Heart, and many more.
Let's take a closer look at these new OTT releases.
'Costao'
'Costao': A gripping crime drama on ZEE5
Costao, a crime drama based on the life of Goa's customs officer Costao Fernandes, releases on ZEE5 this Thursday.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in the titular role of this Sejal Shah directorial.
Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar Huli, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal are also a part of the cast.
The story follows Fernandes's rise to fame in the '90s for his bravery and tactics, later causing his personal/professional life to unravel.
JioHotstar
'Kull - The Legacy of the Raisingghs': A royal drama
On Friday, JioHotstar will premiere the royal drama Kull - The Legacy of the Raisingghs from the stable of Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.
The story follows a dysfunctional family where the Raisinggh heirs are locked in a battle for power and money.
The Brown Heart, a powerful health documentary, will also be released on JioHotstar, premiering on Saturday.
'Black, White & Gray'
'Black, White & Gray - Love Kills': A crime thriller
SonyLIV will drop Black, White & Gray - Love Kills, a crime thriller, on Friday.
The series features Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, and Tigmanshu Dhulia in pivotal roles.
The story revolves around a journalist who is investigating a mysterious case, with the trailer hinting "not all love stories make history. Some become crime reports."
Along with this Bromance, a Malayalam adventure comedy is also going to release on SonyLIV, premiering on Thursday.
Netflix
New shows and movies releasing on Netflix this week
Netflix delivers a strong lineup this week, headlined by the return of Chef's Table: Legends, celebrating culinary icons like Jamie Oliver and José Andrés. It is currently streaming.
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight offers animated fun, while the thriller Exterritorial promises intense action. Both will release on Wednesday.
History buffs will appreciate Turning Point: The Vietnam War, which will also release on Wednesday.
From documentaries to dramas, Netflix has something for every taste.
Prime Video
'Another Simple Favor' to release on Prime Video
Prime Video's major highlight this week is Another Simple Favor, the much-anticipated sequel to the stylish thriller A Simple Favor.
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite for another whirlwind of secrets, lies, and shocking twists set against a glamorous Italian wedding.
If you loved the first installment, this sequel will surely keep you hooked with its thrilling plot. It's releasing on Thursday.