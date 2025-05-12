What's the story

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her second appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

After her stunning debut at last year's event, she'll be dazzling the red carpet once again in 2025.

According to Pinkvilla, Fernandez will be making her appearance alongside fellow Indian celebs like Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor on the red carpet.

The festival kicks off on Tuesday.