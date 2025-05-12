Jacqueline Fernandez to walk Cannes red carpet again this year
What's the story
Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her second appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.
After her stunning debut at last year's event, she'll be dazzling the red carpet once again in 2025.
According to Pinkvilla, Fernandez will be making her appearance alongside fellow Indian celebs like Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor on the red carpet.
The festival kicks off on Tuesday.
Fashion spotlight
Fernandez's fashion choices at Cannes 2024
In 2024, Fernandez attended the Cannes Film Festival wearing a custom Mikael D Couture gown.
She also stunned in a gold sequin gown on the red carpet and later chose an elegant ivory outfit, paired with minimal jewelry. This year, she is set to raise the glam quotient even higher.
This year's theme, Lights, Beauty and Action, celebrates confidence, self-worth, and the belief that everyone is inherently deserving.
Twitter Post
Fernandez's 2024 Cannes look
Thank you @bmwindia for this exquisite red carpet experience for the premier of ‘The substance’ ❤️❤️ at the @Festival_Cannes#FetchIndia@UngVisuddhipic.twitter.com/2srZL37uen— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) May 21, 2024
Other celebs
Indian celebrities gear up to shine at Cannes
Along with Fernandez, several other Indian celebrities are also set to grace the red carpet.
Bhatt will walk the red carpet as the global ambassador of L'Oréal Paris.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to the festival, continuing her two-decade legacy.
Payal Kapadia joins as a jury member, while Sharmila Tagore attends a special screening.
Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, and Neeraj Ghaywan will represent Homebound. Urvashi Rautela, a Cannes regular, is also expected to make a bold fashion statement.