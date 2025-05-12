Dinesh Vijan delays 3 OTT releases for better deals
What's the story
Renowned producer Dinesh Vijan is reportedly stalling the release of his films, Pooja Meri Jaan and Rumi Ki Sharafat.
According to Mid-Day, the hold-up is linked to Vijan's efforts to secure a profitable OTT deal for these titles.
Despite a successful theatrical run with films like Munjya, Stree 2, and Chhaava, the two films, along with Sarvagunn Sampanna, are still waiting for their OTT release deals.
OTT negotiations
These mid-sized films have been ready for a while now
Vijan is waiting to release Pooja Meri Jaan, Rumi Ki Sharafat, and Sarvagunn Sampanna until he gets a profitable OTT offer.
The films, starring Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Radhikka Madan, Vaani Kapoor, and Ishwak Singh, have been ready for over a year but haven't seen the light of day.
"He believes the films deserve a certain figure, but the platforms feel they are too expensive," an insider told Mid-Day.
Content value
Vijan's films are high on content, low on price
The insider further stated, "All these mid-sized films have varied subjects with strong performances, falling in line with the banner's vision of bringing diverse content."
Another insider shared that from Vijan's perspective, the decision makes sense. With Maddock Films in a strong position, the studio can afford to wait.
Last year, the release of Pooja Meri Jaan was pushed from November 2024 to facilitate a post-Chhaava premiere. Rumi Ki Sharafat and Sarvagunn Sampanna were also shot in 2023.