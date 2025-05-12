What's the story

Renowned producer Dinesh Vijan is reportedly stalling the release of his films, Pooja Meri Jaan and Rumi Ki Sharafat.

According to Mid-Day, the hold-up is linked to Vijan's efforts to secure a profitable OTT deal for these titles.

Despite a successful theatrical run with films like Munjya, Stree 2, and Chhaava, the two films, along with Sarvagunn Sampanna, are still waiting for their OTT release deals.