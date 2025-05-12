Big: Anil Kapoor joins Shah Rukh Khan in 'King'
What's the story
In an exciting development for Bollywood fans, Anil Kapoor has reportedly joined the cast of Siddharth Anand's upcoming film, King.
The action-packed entertainer will see Kapoor share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
A source told Pinkvilla that Kapoor is set to play Khan's mentor in the film. Since Khan is portraying an assassin, Kapoor will essay the role of his handler.
Casting details
Kapoor's role is tailor-made for him, says source
Speaking of the casting, the insider told the portal, "There were multiple actors considered for the part, but the team amicably feels that Anil Kapoor suits the role to the T. Anil is also excited to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan on this mega-budget actioner."
Currently in pre-production, the film will most likely start shooting in Mumbai on May 20, followed by an international leg in Europe.
Although the ongoing border tensions might delay the shooting schedule.
Production details
'King': Sachin-Jigar, Anirudh involved in the music department
The film is set to release between October and December 2026.
The source added, "The film has been written keeping the theatrical sensibilities of the modern audience in mind, and presents Shah Rukh Khan like never before - raw, and rooted. The action sequences too are designed balancing style with raw-ness."
Sachin-Jigar will compose the music for King, while Anirudh is on board for the background score.
Previous collaboration
Kapoor's reunion with Anand after 'Fighter'
King also marks Kapoor's reunion with director Anand after their blockbuster collaboration on Fighter.
Interestingly, in Fighter too, Kapoor played a mentor to lead star Hrithik Roshan.
The principal cast for King is nearly locked, with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma set for key roles.