What's the story

In an exciting development for Bollywood fans, Anil Kapoor has reportedly joined the cast of Siddharth Anand's upcoming film, King.

The action-packed entertainer will see Kapoor share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

A source told Pinkvilla that Kapoor is set to play Khan's mentor in the film. Since Khan is portraying an assassin, Kapoor will essay the role of his handler.