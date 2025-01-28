What's the story

Google has appealed to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), against a record €4.3 billion ($4.5 billion) antitrust fine imposed seven years ago.

It urged the court to scrap the penalty, arguing that the fine unfairly targets its innovative practices.

The appeal comes after a lower court ruling sided with the European Commission's claim that Google had used its Android mobile operating system to suppress competition.