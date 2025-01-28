Google is challenging EU's $4.5B antitrust fine over Android
What's the story
Google has appealed to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), against a record €4.3 billion ($4.5 billion) antitrust fine imposed seven years ago.
It urged the court to scrap the penalty, arguing that the fine unfairly targets its innovative practices.
The appeal comes after a lower court ruling sided with the European Commission's claim that Google had used its Android mobile operating system to suppress competition.
Legal argument
Google's legal stance on EU's antitrust fine
Google's lawyer Alfonso Lamadrid said while the company recognizes its legal obligations, it believes the Commission also has responsibility to conduct fair investigations and impose fines responsibly. He argued the Commission had failed in this regard by penalizing Google for its superior merits and innovation.
Agreement defense
Google's defense of Android agreements
Further, Lamadrid defended Google's agreements that made phone manufacturers pre-install Google Search, Chrome browser, and the Google Play app store on their Android devices.
Contrary to EU antitrust enforcers' claims that such requirements stifled competition, Lamadrid argued that "these agreements and conditions did not restrict competition, they fostered it."
Ruling anticipation
Final ruling on Google's appeal expected soon
The CJEU is expected to deliver its final ruling on Google's appeal in the coming months. Notably, this decision will be unappealable. Meanwhile, Google continues to face scrutiny from the EU over its profitable ad tech business, with a verdict anticipated later this year.