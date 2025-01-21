Know how to quickly reorder on Meesho app for Android
What's the story
Reordering your favorite items on the Meesho app just got a whole lot easier with the Quick Reorder feature.
This feature is all about convenience. It's designed to save you time and effort by letting you repeat your past orders with just a few taps.
So, whether it's a product you buy regularly or a meal you're craving again, follow these steps for a hassle-free shopping experience.
Accessing orders
Access and locate your past orders
To start reordering, simply launch the Meesho app and navigate to the "Orders" or "My Orders" section.
This can typically be found in the bottom navigation bar or under your profile tab.
In this section, you'll see a complete history of all your past orders, including details such as the order date and items purchased.
Reordering made easy
Initiate and finalize your reorder
After you tap "Reorder" or "Repeat Order" next to the order you want, all items are added to your cart.
Check your cart and make any changes, like adjusting quantities or adding notes.
Confirm your delivery address and select a payment method.
Place your order, and it will show up in your pending orders. You'll receive a confirmation notification shortly afterward.
Stay updated on your delivery
Track your order effortlessly
To monitor your reordered items, simply return to the "Orders" section and click on the newly created order.
From there, you can track its progress from processing to shipping until the delivery is due.
This feature guarantees that you are always updated on the status of your reorder, offering peace of mind until your products reach your doorstep.