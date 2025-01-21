What's the story

Did you know you can take control of how your YouTube videos look on Android?

Whether you're tired of fuzzy streams or worried about burning through your data, knowing how to tweak video quality is your secret weapon.

Imagine watching your favourite content in stunning clarity—or saving precious data on the go.

This guide unveils how to easily switch video quality per video or set preferences across all videos.

Say hello to better viewing experience tailored to your needs!