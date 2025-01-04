How to appeal Community Guidelines strike for your YouTube video
What's the story
YouTube has detailed an appeal process for those who have received a Community Guidelines strike.
The platform issues these strikes when content is flagged either by the YouTube community or its smart detection tech, and then found to be non-compliant with the guidelines.
As soon as a strike is issued, users are notified through email, mobile and desktop notifications, and an alert in channel settings on next YouTube sign-in.
Appeal process
YouTube provides clear instructions for appealing strikes
YouTube offers detailed instructions on appealing a Community Guidelines strike.
First, you should review the policy related to the strike, including examples of content that could have led to it.
You can only appeal within 90 days after the warning/strike was issued.
To appeal, you have to go to your Dashboard in YouTube Studio, click on the 'Channel violations' card, and hit 'Appeal.'
Mobile appeals
Appeal process for Android users
For Android users, the appeal process can be initiated via the YouTube Studio app.
Users just have to open the app, tap 'Content' from the bottom menu, select a video with a restriction and tap on it.
After reviewing issues and selecting the relevant claim, they can enter their reason for appealing and submit it.
This feature ensures mobile users get an equal chance to contest any strikes/warnings they receive.
Content removals
Policy on playlist or thumbnail removals
If a playlist or thumbnail is removed for violating Community Guidelines, YouTube emails the user. The appeal process for this type of content is through a form provided in the email.
Notably, deleting the video won't resolve the strike and if a video is deleted after receiving a strike, it cannot be appealed again.
This policy applies even if users think their content was mistakenly identified as non-compliant with guidelines.
Outcomes
Response to appeal submissions
After submitting an appeal, YouTube emails the user with its decision.
If the content is found in line with Community Guidelines, it will be reinstated and the strike removed from the channel.
However, if it's inappropriate for all audiences but still follows guidelines, an age-restriction will be applied.
In cases where content was indeed violating guidelines, the strike remains and video stays down from site without any additional penalty for rejected appeals.