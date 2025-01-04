What's the story

The Indian government has released the draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules, which suggest that children under 18 years will require parental approval to create social media accounts.

The draft reads, "A data fiduciary shall adopt appropriate technical and organizational measures to ensure that verifiable consent of the parent is obtained before the processing of any personal data of a child."

The proposed regulations are part of an effort to enhance online safety for minors.