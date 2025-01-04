India: Minors will need parental consent to access social media
What's the story
The Indian government has released the draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules, which suggest that children under 18 years will require parental approval to create social media accounts.
The draft reads, "A data fiduciary shall adopt appropriate technical and organizational measures to ensure that verifiable consent of the parent is obtained before the processing of any personal data of a child."
The proposed regulations are part of an effort to enhance online safety for minors.
Verification process
Draft rules mandate verification of parental consent
The draft DPDP rules also require data collecting entities to verify the authenticity of the parent giving consent.
This is to ensure that "the individual identifying herself as the parent is an adult who is identifiable if required in connection with compliance with any law for the time being in force in India."
The verification can be based on reliable identity and age details available with the data fiduciary or voluntarily provided information.
Impact assessment
E-commerce, social media, and gaming platforms to be affected
The draft DPDP rules will affect a wide range of online platforms. E-commerce sites, social media networks, and gaming platforms all fall under the category of data fiduciaries under these proposed regulations.
The draft also contains provisions related to consent processing for individuals and data collecting bodies, and the functioning of authorities under the Digital Data Protection Act 2023.
Public input
Draft DPDP rules open for public consultation
The draft DPDP rules have been made public for consultation and will be finalized after February 18.
The Digital Data Protection Act 2023, under which these rules come, has a provision to impose fines of up to ₹250 crore on data fiduciaries who are responsible for determining the purpose and means of processing personal data.