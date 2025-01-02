Summarize Simplifying... In short Malaysia's new social media law, aimed at combating online harm, has sparked controversy with its broad enforcement scope, leading to debates over freedom of expression.

X and YouTube may face ban in Malaysia: Here's why

03:02 pm Jan 02, 2025

What's the story Elon Musk's X and Google's YouTube are on the verge of being banned in Malaysia for not complying with the country's new social media law. The law mandates social media platforms with more than eight million users to obtain an operating license. However, neither X nor YouTube have fulfilled the requirement yet, jeopardizing their operations. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating the matter.

Licensing concerns

X disputes user count, YouTube questions new rules

X has challenged the MCMC's claim, arguing that it doesn't reach the user threshold defined by the new law. Meanwhile, Google has expressed concerns over the classification of YouTube's video-sharing capabilities under these rules. The new law, which includes draconian provisions like warrantless arrests and demands for private data disclosure to facilitate surveillance, has faced pushback from tech companies and civil society groups alike.

Compliance update

Some platforms comply with Malaysia's social media law

Despite the backlash against Malaysia's new social media law, some platforms have complied. Chinese tech giants ByteDance and Tencent, operators of TikTok and WeChat, respectively, were among the first to secure licenses. Meta, owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp has also initiated the application process. This move ensures continued access for their users in Malaysia amid these regulatory changes.

Regulatory objectives

Malaysia's law aims to combat online harm

The social media law, which was approved by the Malaysian parliament last month, aims to fight different kinds of online harm including scams, cyberbullying, and child exploitation. Although the government touts these regulations as a must for public safety, their wide enforcement scope has led to debates over freedom of expression and possible misuse. With X and YouTube's future in Malaysia uncertain over non-compliance with this law, millions of Malaysian users could be deprived of these platforms.