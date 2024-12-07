Summarize Simplifying... In short Israel's president has sought Elon Musk's help to resolve a hostage crisis with Hamas, following a stern warning from Trump to release all hostages.

Musk has mediated in other high-stakes negotiations earlier

Israel president seeks Musk's help to resolve Hamas hostage crisis

What's the story Israel President Isaac Herzog has reportedly turned to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for help in negotiating the release of nearly 100 hostages taken by Hamas in Gaza. The hostages have been held captive since the October 7, 2023, terror attack. Musk, who reportedly contributed more than $250 million to United States President-elect Donald Trump's campaign, is widely seen as a crucial figure in defining Trump's approach to the hostage crisis.

Political leverage

Musk's influence over Trump could be key

The appeal came after Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas on Monday, demanding the release of all hostages before his inauguration on January 20. He threatened severe consequences if his demands are not met, stating there would be "ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East." "Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied history of the United States.... RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"

Diplomatic intermediary

Musk's role in high-stakes political discussions

Musk has previously acted as a middleman in high-stakes political discussions, including talks between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He has also interacted with Iranian officials to diffuse tensions between the US and Iran. His company, SpaceX, recently provided Starlink satellite internet access in Gaza, a move that raised eyebrows considering Israel's strict control over communication technology there.