Unveiling Haven-1: The world's 1st commercial space station

By Simran Jeet 11:46 am Oct 14, 202411:46 am

What's the story A US-based space tech firm, Vast, has unveiled the final design for Haven-1, the world's first commercial space station. Scheduled to launch in 2025, Haven-1 features a modern and minimalistic design that breaks away from the conventional space station look. The company calls the interior "warm and welcoming," highlighting comfort in its design philosophy.

Design approach

Designing for 0 gravity: A unique challenge

Peter Russell-Clarke, a globally recognized designer who has previously worked with Apple, was behind Haven-1's design. He highlighted the unique challenges of designing for zero gravity, saying that creating an environment that is "both highly efficient and naturally comforting leads to totally new results." Russell-Clarke said Haven-1's interiors are "unprecedented," meticulously engineered and sensitively designed to ensure occupants thrive in space.

Expert input

Veteran astronaut's role in Haven-1 design

The design team also included veteran NASA astronaut Andrew Feustel, who has spent over 225 days on the International Space Station (ISS). Feustel's extensive experience was critical in advising the design team. He mentioned that every aspect, from communication and connectivity to personal space and interaction with others on board, has been thoughtfully designed with the astronaut experience as the main focus.

Spacecraft partnership

SpaceX collaboration and Haven-1's interior features

Vast is working with SpaceX, using its Dragon spacecraft to ferry visitors to Haven-1. The inside of the space station has been designed with safety in mind, including fire-resistant maple wood veneer slats and soft padding to protect crew and visitors. A real-time display will keep track of temperature, lighting controls, and supply status inside the station.

Room features

Connectivity and comfort: Haven-1's private rooms

Haven-1 will have private rooms with plenty of space for changing, entertainment, and SpaceX Starlink connectivity. This way, crew members can stay connected with their loved ones on Earth. Each room will also have a built-in storage compartment, vanity, and a custom amenities kit to make the occupants' stay even more comfortable. The interior features a padded surface made from soft yet durable material, offering extra safety for crew and visitors as they float through the space.

Sleep system

Enhancing sleep efficiency in space

Vast has also acknowledged that "sleeping in space can be a restless endeavor." To tackle this, the company has emphasized maximizing sleep efficiency and comfort as key elements of the overall experience aboard Haven-1. The rooms will have Vast's patent-pending signature sleep system that lets sleepers customize the pressure on a queen-size bed throughout the night. In addition to private spaces, Haven-1 features an expansive observation window that provides everyone a stunning view of Earth.