Summarize Simplifying... In short The FBI is offering a $50K reward for information on the masked suspect believed to have killed the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

The suspect, who fled the scene on a bike and possibly left New York City by bus, may have connections to UnitedHealthcare.

Intriguingly, bullet casings found at the scene had words written on them that reference a book about insurance companies avoiding claim payments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Thompson was shot dead outside the Hilton hotel

UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer likely fled city; FBI offers $50K reward

By Chanshimla Varah 02:03 pm Dec 07, 202402:03 pm

What's the story The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering up to $50,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Thompson was fatally shot outside the Hilton hotel in Manhattan on December 4, just after 6:45am local time. He was shot dead as he arrived for an annual investor conference.

Investigation progress

Suspect's escape and evidence collection

The suspect, a light-skinned male wearing a mask, fired several shots at Thompson before escaping. Surveillance footage captured him cycling to Central Park after the attack and later taking a taxi to a bus terminal. Authorities believe he may have left New York City by bus. A backpack believed to belong to the suspect was recovered in Central Park and is being analyzed for clues.

Clues analyzed

Bullet casings and potential motive explored

Police also discovered bullet casings with the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" written on them at the scene. The words echo the title of a 2010 book, "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It." According to its summary, the book explores misuse of auto and homeowners insurance in order to "avoid paying justified claims."

Suspect profile

Suspect's potential link to UnitedHealthcare under investigation

Authorities are looking into if he could have been a disgruntled employee or client of UnitedHealthcare. The investigation team is also sifting through data from a mobile phone found in a pedestrian plaza from where the shooter escaped and DNA and fingerprints from items recovered near the crime scene. After the incident, UnitedHealthcare has removed executive photographs from its website, then their names and biographical information as well.