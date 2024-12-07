UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer likely fled city; FBI offers $50K reward
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering up to $50,000 as a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Thompson was fatally shot outside the Hilton hotel in Manhattan on December 4, just after 6:45am local time. He was shot dead as he arrived for an annual investor conference.
Suspect's escape and evidence collection
The suspect, a light-skinned male wearing a mask, fired several shots at Thompson before escaping. Surveillance footage captured him cycling to Central Park after the attack and later taking a taxi to a bus terminal. Authorities believe he may have left New York City by bus. A backpack believed to belong to the suspect was recovered in Central Park and is being analyzed for clues.
Bullet casings and potential motive explored
Police also discovered bullet casings with the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" written on them at the scene. The words echo the title of a 2010 book, "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don't Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It." According to its summary, the book explores misuse of auto and homeowners insurance in order to "avoid paying justified claims."
Suspect's potential link to UnitedHealthcare under investigation
Authorities are looking into if he could have been a disgruntled employee or client of UnitedHealthcare. The investigation team is also sifting through data from a mobile phone found in a pedestrian plaza from where the shooter escaped and DNA and fingerprints from items recovered near the crime scene. After the incident, UnitedHealthcare has removed executive photographs from its website, then their names and biographical information as well.