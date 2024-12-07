Summarize Simplifying... In short Storm Darragh has left thousands of homes in the UK without power and caused significant travel disruptions, including road closures and train service suspensions.

The storm has also led to the cancellation of numerous flights and events, with British Airways cancelling flights to and from several international destinations.

Weather warnings remain in place, with gusts up to 145km/h expected along the west and south Wales coasts.

Storm Darragh has prompted a risk to life alert

By Chanshimla Varah 12:14 pm Dec 07, 202412:14 pm

What's the story The United Kingdom is reeling under the impact of Storm Darragh, which has prompted a "risk to life" alert from the government. Parts of Wales and south-west England have been issued a rare red warning for wind by the Met Office, which will be in effect from 1:00am on Saturday. The alert has prompted millions to stay indoors for their safety.

Infrastructure impact

The storm has rendered thousands of homes across Northern Ireland, England, and Wales without power. The National Grid said over 12,600 premises lost power in the Midlands and south-west, while over 20,000 homes in Wales were disconnected. The Northern Ireland Electricity Network is currently unable to provide estimated restoration times due to the extent of the damage.

Travel disruptions

The severe weather conditions have also caused major travel disruptions. The Prince of Wales Bridge, M4 and the Severn Bridge, M48 were closed due to strong winds. All train services west of Cardiff were suspended due to falling trees. The Met Office has warned of "damaging winds" with gusts up to 145km/h possible in West and South Wales.

Cancelations

The storm has also led to the cancelation of several flights and events. British Airways canceled flights to and from Heathrow, Paris, the US, and the Netherlands. More than 120 flood alerts were issued on Saturday morning as heavy rain accompanied the storm. Events such as Christmas attractions were also canceled due to the extreme weather conditions.

Weather warnings

An amber warning spanning a wider area from southern Scotland to Cornwall and Northern Ireland was also issued. Met Office chief forecaster, Jason Kelly, said, "The worst impacts from Storm Darragh will be felt as we go through the early hours of tomorrow morning." He warned of wind gusts up to 145km/h along west and south Wales coasts.