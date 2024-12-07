Thousands without power, trains canceled as Storm Darragh hits UK
The United Kingdom is reeling under the impact of Storm Darragh, which has prompted a "risk to life" alert from the government. Parts of Wales and south-west England have been issued a rare red warning for wind by the Met Office, which will be in effect from 1:00am on Saturday. The alert has prompted millions to stay indoors for their safety.
Power outages and transport disruptions due to Storm Darragh
The storm has rendered thousands of homes across Northern Ireland, England, and Wales without power. The National Grid said over 12,600 premises lost power in the Midlands and south-west, while over 20,000 homes in Wales were disconnected. The Northern Ireland Electricity Network is currently unable to provide estimated restoration times due to the extent of the damage.
Road closures and train service suspensions amid storm
The severe weather conditions have also caused major travel disruptions. The Prince of Wales Bridge, M4 and the Severn Bridge, M48 were closed due to strong winds. All train services west of Cardiff were suspended due to falling trees. The Met Office has warned of "damaging winds" with gusts up to 145km/h possible in West and South Wales.
Storm Darragh prompts cancelation of flights and events
The storm has also led to the cancelation of several flights and events. British Airways canceled flights to and from Heathrow, Paris, the US, and the Netherlands. More than 120 flood alerts were issued on Saturday morning as heavy rain accompanied the storm. Events such as Christmas attractions were also canceled due to the extreme weather conditions.
Warnings and advisories in place due to storm Darragh
An amber warning spanning a wider area from southern Scotland to Cornwall and Northern Ireland was also issued. Met Office chief forecaster, Jason Kelly, said, "The worst impacts from Storm Darragh will be felt as we go through the early hours of tomorrow morning." He warned of wind gusts up to 145km/h along west and south Wales coasts.