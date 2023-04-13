World

England: Woman speaks even after having 90% of tongue removed

England: Woman speaks even after having 90% of tongue removed

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 13, 2023, 04:54 pm 1 min read

Gemma Weeks was suffering from stage-four mouth and neck cancer

A 37-year-old woman from March town of Cambridgeshire, England, defied doctors by learning to talk again following a stage-four cancer surgery that removed 90% of her tongue. According to Metro, Gemma Weeks had problems with her tongue for six years after a small white patch appeared. In February, a huge hole developed in her tongue, following which she went to the hospital.

Weeks said 'hello' to her family days after surgery

Per reports, Weeks was suffering from mouth and neck cancer. She was rushed into surgery, where doctors removed most of her tongue and rebuilt it with the help of her arm tissues. It was predicted that Weeks would never be able to speak again, but she defied all odds and managed to say "hello" to her fiance and daughter after a few days.

Weeks can hold normal conversations with new tongue

Weeks told Metro that, despite difficulties, she is now able to hold normal conversations. "The surgeons were brilliant, they worked miracles on me by rebuilding the left side of my mouth... They used a vein, a nerve, and lots of flesh from my left arm," she said. Weeks will now go through six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy.