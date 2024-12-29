How to customize push notifications on Facebook: A step-by-step guide
Facebook, the popular social media platform, provides its users with two kinds of mobile notifications. These are push and in-app notifications. Push notifications are delivered when a user is not using Facebook actively, like on their device's lock screen. Meanwhile, in-app notifications show up as numbers over the bell icon in Facebook's navigation or over the Facebook app on your phone while using it. Let's see how to manage them.
Adjusting push notifications on Facebook
To tweak your push notifications on Facebook, first click on your profile picture on the top right corner. Next, tap on "Settings and privacy." From there, tap on "Settings," followed by "Notifications" under Preferences. Finally, tap on "Push" under "Where you receive notifications" to tweak how you get notified and what you get notified about.
Turning off push notifications
For iOS users, the steps to tweak mobile push notifications are: Tap on the gear icon, select "Notifications," and then "Facebook." From here, you can tap next to "Allow notifications" to turn Facebook notifications on/off. Android users can head over to their device settings, tap "Apps and notifications," select "Facebook," and tap "Notifications" to turn them on/off as per their liking.