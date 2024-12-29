Summarize Simplifying... In short Uploading contacts from your phone to Facebook is a simple process.

The functionality is available on both Android and iOS devices

How to upload contacts from your mobile phone to Facebook

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:03 pm Dec 29, 202406:03 pm

What's the story In a bid to enhance its social network, Facebook offers a feature that lets you upload your mobile phone contacts. The functionality, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, can be accessed in a few simple steps from the Facebook app's settings. Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can do it.

Method #1

Uploading contacts from Android phones

For Android users, the first step is to tap on the menu icon on the top right corner of Facebook. Then, select 'Settings and privacy' followed by 'Settings.' From there, head over to 'Accounts Centre' and then tap on 'Your information and permissions.' Next, select 'Upload contacts' and select your Facebook account. Finally, tap on 'Continuous contacts upload' and click on 'Get started.'

Method #2

Uploading contacts from iOS devices

For iPhone users, the process starts by tapping on the menu icon located in the bottom right corner of Facebook. Just like Android, tap on 'Settings and privacy,' followed by 'Settings.' Head over to 'Accounts Centre' and tap on 'Your information and permissions.' Tap on 'Upload contacts' and select your Facebook account. Finally, tap on 'Upload contacts' again and hit 'Continue.'