You can fix the issue in a jiffy

Truecaller not showing your name correctly? Here's the fix

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:03 pm Dec 29, 202405:03 pm

What's the story Truecaller, the app that helps identify unknown callers and block spam calls/messages, has a serious problem. The service is not showing correct names for some of its users, leading to a whole lot of confusion. However, the good news is, there's an easy way to fix this issue and get your name displayed correctly on Truecaller. Here's how you can do it.

Step #1

First, try updating your profile

Truecaller says if you have recently updated your profile, it may take up to 24 hours for the changes to reflect. So, if you have just updated your name on the service and it's not showing correctly, we recommend waiting for a day. If that doesn't work out or you haven't made any changes recently, move to the next step.

Step #2

Clear locally saved information from your phone

If you haven't made any changes recently and the name is still not showing up correctly, try clearing the locally-saved information of Truecaller. For this, first, clear the search entry of your number in the app. Then, if you're using an Android device, clear cache for Truecaller by going into Phone Settings > Apps > Truecaller (Storage) > Clear Cache.

Contact

If nothing works, try contacting Truecaller

If none of the steps work and your name still doesn't show up correctly, get in touch with Truecaller's support team. They will surely be able to help you out with this issue. However, do note that the company automatically denies profiles with names like "Private number or Unknown name" or anything that may be considered vulgar.