AI Call Scanner requires conference call function

Facing problems with Truecaller's AI Call Scanner? Try these fixes

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:01 pm Dec 29, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Truecaller's AI Call Scanner is a game-changing feature aimed at improving the overall experience of users. However, it needs some conditions to work at its best. One of those pre-requisites is the activation of conference calls on the user's phone. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to make sure your phone supports this function, and what to do if it doesn't show up automatically.

Step #1

Checking your phone's conference call capability

The first step to troubleshoot Truecaller's AI Call Scanner feature is to check if your phone supports conference calls. For Android users, this can be done by starting a call and then tapping the "Add Call" or + icon on the left side of the screen. Once you've selected another contact from your list, you can merge the calls using the "Merge Calls" icon.

Step #2

What to do if conference call feature is missing

If you don't see the "Conference call" feature on your phone, it could be because of restrictions from your telecom provider. In such cases, we recommend contacting your carrier and ensuring that they support conference calls and have this feature enabled. This is critical for Truecaller's AI Call Scanner to work properly.

Step #3

Ensuring network stability and software updates

Another important thing that needs to be done for Truecaller's AI Call Scanner to function properly is maintaining a stable network connection. Users should also keep their phone software updated. If the network continues to be unstable, you may have to clear the cache from the phone app's storage settings or even switch from 5G to 4G.