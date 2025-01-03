Eclipsa Audio offers 3D sound experience

What is 'Eclipsa Audio,' Samsung's direct rival to Dolby Atmos?

By Akash Pandey 11:26 am Jan 03, 202511:26 am

What's the story Samsung Electronics has announced the integration of "Eclipsa Audio" into its 2025 TV and soundbar lineup. The innovative tech has been developed in partnership with Google under the AOM's (Alliance for Open Media) IAMF (Immersive Audio Model and Formats) format. This collaboration aims to revolutionize home entertainment by delivering an immersive three-dimensional sound experience, much similar to proprietary technologies like Dolby Atmos. Samsung says its upcoming soundbars and TVs for 2025 will feature this new audio technology.

Tech details

A new era in sound technology?

Eclipsa Audio is a next-generation audio technology that promises to deliver an immersive, three-dimensional sound experience. It lets content creators tweak key elements of audio, including the location, intensity, and spatial reflections of sound. This way, you get a more realistic and enveloping audio experience, ideal for elevating movies, games, and other content.

Market expansion

Strategy to democratize 'Eclipsa Audio'

As a global leader in the TV market for models over 75-inch, Samsung plans to bring its revolutionary audio tech to a wider audience. The Eclipsa Audio integration will span from the Crystal UHD series to the premium Neo QLED 8K series in its 2025 TV lineup. This will make advanced sound tech accessible to a wide range of consumers.

Quality assurance

Samsung, Google partner with TTA for audio certification

To ensure high audio fidelity, Samsung and Google are collaborating with the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) to create a certification program for devices with Eclipsa Audio. This will ensure that you get top-tier audio quality on all compatible devices. The partnership also highlights both companies' commitment to keeping high standards with their innovative sound technology offerings.

Platform update

YouTube now supports 'Eclipsa Audio' content

YouTube is now allowing creators to upload content with Eclipsa Audio tracks. The update will let viewers with 2025 Samsung devices enjoy premium spatial audio while watching videos supporting the tech on the platform. The move will undoubtedly take the YouTube experience to a new level, especially for those using Samsung's latest TV and soundbar range.