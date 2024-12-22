Summarize Simplifying... In short Want to silence your YouTube notifications? It's easy!

On the YouTube app (version 13.16+), tap your profile picture, select 'Settings', then 'Notifications', and toggle 'Disable sounds & vibrations'.

Set your preferred active times and voila, no more noisy alerts, but you'll still get all your notifications.

Remember, this only works on phones, not tablets.

How to turn off sounds and vibrations for YouTube notifications

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:40 pm Dec 22, 202401:40 pm

What's the story YouTube has a handy feature to disable sounds and vibrations for notifications. The capability has been designed to ensure that alerts come in silently at a certain time every day. By default, all sounds and vibrations are turned off between 10:00pm and 8:00am. However, you can customize this schedule as per your liking.

Requirements

Feature available on YouTube app version 13.16+

The feature to disable sounds and vibrations for notifications is available on versions 13.16+ of the YouTube app. Notably, the function only works on phones and not tablets. You will continue to receive all YouTube notifications even when sounds and vibrations are disabled, so you don't miss out on anything important from the platform.

User guide

Follow these steps to disable sounds and vibrations

To use this feature, all you have to do is follow a simple process. First, tap on your profile picture in the YouTube app. Then, select 'Settings' and then 'Notifications.' Here, you can turn 'Disable sounds & vibrations' on or off as per your preference. Finally, set your desired start time and end time for this feature to be active.