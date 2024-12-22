Summarize Simplifying... In short Paytm now allows users to make international UPI payments.

UPI payments are now possible in UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan

How to make UPI payments outside India via Paytm

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:03 pm Dec 22, 2024

What's the story Paytm has a feature that allows international transactions via Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The feature, called "International UPI Payment," takes UPI's capabilities beyond the Indian borders. It allows Indian citizens to seamlessly transfer money abroad or pay global merchants. The service is now live in a number of countries where UPI is accepted, including UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan and Nepal.

To enable the "International UPI Payment" feature, users will have to go through a simple process on their Paytm app. They will have to head over to 'UPI & Payment Settings' and tap on 'UPI International.' Here, they can activate their bank account for international transactions and select an activation period. For security, the activation will have to be confirmed by entering UPI PIN. Once activated, users can transfer up to ₹2 lakh/day to countries accepting UPI payments.

Making international payments via Paytm

To make an international payment, users first have to activate the UPI International service on their Paytm app. They can then choose an activation period depending on how long they are staying - one week to three months or customize the date range according to their travel plans. After scanning a merchant's UPI-enabled QR code abroad and choosing the linked bank account, Paytm will show the transaction amount in INR in real-time before payment is made.

Benefits of international UPI payments

The expansion of UPI to international transactions comes with a number of benefits. It simplifies cross-border payments, facilitates direct QR code scanning for instant payments abroad, and often charges lower fees than traditional methods such as wire transfers or credit cards. The service also offers real-time currency conversion rates upfront, taking the guesswork out of cross-border payments.