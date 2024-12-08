Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Restricted Mode' on YouTube is a feature that hides potentially mature content. It can be activated via the app's settings or on the mobile site.

Parents can also use the Family Link app to enable this mode for their child's account, preventing them from changing the settings.

However, it's not applicable for kids over 13 or those managing their own accounts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Restricted Mode filters out potentially inappropriate content

What is 'Restricted Mode' on YouTube? How to use it

By Akash Pandey 04:40 pm Dec 08, 202404:40 pm

What's the story YouTube has a feature called "Restricted Mode," which can be used to filter out potentially inappropriate content. The optional setting comes in handy, especially when you share your device with someone and don't want to see certain types of videos. Notably, enabling Restricted Mode is not the same as age-restricting videos, which is a different function on the platform.

Implementation

Enabling 'Restricted Mode'

To enable Restricted Mode on the YouTube app, sign in, tap on your profile photo at the bottom right corner, tap the Settings icon in the top right > General, and turn "Restricted Mode" on. For the mobile site version of YouTube, visit m.youtube.com, and follow the similar steps. The Restricted Mode feature will hide potentially mature videos. However, it may not work in some cases, as said by YouTube.

Family control

Using the feature for family accounts

Parents using Family Link app can enable Restricted Mode for their child's account if they're not eligible for a supervised YouTube experience. Once activated in Family Link, kids can't change the Restricted Mode settings on any device they are signed into. However, this feature can't be set up for kids over 13 (or the applicable age in your country/region), unless their supervised Google account was created before that age or they have taken over management of their account.