While Samsung had already announced its 4K and 8K TVs ahead of CES, the company's virtual press conference featured lifestyle products alongside other significant launches. The video showcased an AI-enabled smart refrigerator with modular panels, a 110-inch MicroLED TV, and a host of other robots that stole the show. The video-only event was hosted by Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research.

Weird flex Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex: Smart refrigerator with cool features

Samsung kicked off the event with the latest iteration of the Bespoke refrigerator line. The product features interchangeable panels in different colors and materials, along with an auto-refilling water dispenser. Samsung's Dual Auto Ice Maker does regular ice-cubes and smaller ice-bites, so your cold beverages are just right. The new four-door model will be available across North America this spring.

Large format MicroLED range: Slimmer and larger immersive TVs

Samsung had announced new 4K (Samsung QN90 and QN85) and 8K (Samsung Q900 and Q800) microLED TVs just prior to the event. This range will be slimmer and available in 110-inch and 99-inch sizes. The line-up features the 4Vue mode that splits the screen four ways, allowing you to keep track of four different video sources. This line-up rolls out globally this spring.

Smartness baked-in SmartThings Cooking: Samsung's convenient lifestyle idea powered by AI

Meanwhile, SmartThings Cooking is a new home automation service which features an automatic meal planner that recommends food for the course of the entire week. It makes shopping lists for the ingredients you need and connects to retailers straight from your Samsung FamilyHub refrigerator, or your smartphone. Recipe instructions can also be pushed straight to your Samsung cooking devices for convenience.

Personal touch Samsung Health app: Virtual personal training assistant for home workouts

The Samsung Health app features the new Smart Trainer4 that allows your TV to transform into a personal trainer for home workout sessions. The Smart Trainer component can count reps, estimate calories burned, and give feedback on your posture for a more personalized training experience. Bixby-enabled voice control and video training are designed to make this experience intuitive and hands-free during workouts.

Smarter cleaning JetBot 90 AI+: LiDAR enabled, object recognition capable vacuum cleaner

Samsung also unveiled interesting robots. Coming to the US in the first half of this year, the JetBot 90 AI+ vacuum cleaner has inbuilt object detection and classification systems. It uses LiDAR and 3D sensors to avoid small objects and determine optimal cleaning paths to get to hard-to-reach areas. It has a camera and allows remote monitoring of your spaces with the SmartThings app.

Digital assistant Samsung Bot Care: Virtual digital assistant that learns your quirks

Separately, the Bot Care is an addition to Samsung's growing line-up of robotic products. It uses AI to recognize and respond to your quirks. The bot acts as your robotic companion, while learning your schedule and making a note of your habits. It has been designed to work alongside Samsung's Robotic assistant Bot Handy for a complete experience.

Powereful AI Samsung Bot Handy: Getting closer to Jetsons' Rosey the Robot