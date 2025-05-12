Anurag Kashyap 'couldn't afford' daughter's wedding until Sethupathi's 'Maharaja' happened
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been earning laurels for playing the villain or the supporting character in several films. His most memorable performance was in the Tamil blockbuster Maharaja, opposite Vijay Sethupathi.
Speaking at The Huddle by The Hindu, Kashyap revealed that his role in Maharaja funded his daughter Aaliyah's wedding.
He said he had been reluctant to accept South Indian film offers until he met Sethupathi during the post-production of his film Kennedy.
Financial support
'I don't think I can afford it': Kashyap
Speaking about his financial struggles, Kashyap said, "I told him, 'I need to get my daughter married next year, and I don't think I can afford it.'"
To this, Sethupathi said, "We'll help you."
And that's how Kashyap got Maharaja.
The film, directed by Nithilan Saminathan, was released in June 2024 and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year, grossing ₹190 crore worldwide.
Wedding reception
Aaliyah's wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities
Aaliyah Kashyap married her longtime boyfriend, Shane Gregoire, in December 2024 in Mumbai.
From Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Abhishek Bachchan to his nephew Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Bobby Deol—many celebrities were present at the lavish wedding reception.
The star-studded guest list spoke volumes about the couple's status and connection in the industry.