What's the story

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been earning laurels for playing the villain or the supporting character in several films. His most memorable performance was in the Tamil blockbuster Maharaja, opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Speaking at The Huddle by The Hindu, Kashyap revealed that his role in Maharaja funded his daughter Aaliyah's wedding.

He said he had been reluctant to accept South Indian film offers until he met Sethupathi during the post-production of his film Kennedy.