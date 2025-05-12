How Tom Cruise's sister led him to 'Rain Man' role
What's the story
At a recent British Film Institute (BFI) event in London, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise shared an interesting story of how he got his part in the Oscar-winning film Rain Man.
The actor revealed that it was his sister, Cass, who pushed him to approach future co-star Dustin Hoffman at a New York City restaurant in 1984.
She saw Hoffman ordering takeout and urged Cruise to introduce himself.
Sister's influence
Hoffman invited him to a play and rest was history
Despite his initial reluctance, Cruise finally went to Hoffman at his sister's behest.
"I said, 'Excuse me, Mr. Hoffman, I'm sorry...' And he went, 'Cruise!'"
The meeting resulted in Hoffman giving them tickets to his play Death of a Salesman and taking them backstage.
As they were leaving, Hoffman said he wanted to make a movie with Cruise.
"As I was leaving, he said, 'I want to make a movie with you,'" Cruise recalled, laughing at the memory.
Film success
The result was blockbuster hit 'Rain Man'
The film that emerged from this fortuitous meeting was Barry Levinson's Rain Man, which was released several years later in 1988.
The movie, which starred Cruise and Hoffman, was a road comedy about a wheeler-dealer whose dad leaves his fortune to an unknown brother.
It won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Levinson, Best Actor for Hoffman, and Best Original Screenplay.
The film also cemented Cruise as a go-to Hollywood lead.
Recognition
Cruise to be honored with BFI Fellowship
Cut to present, Cruise is in London to receive the BFI Fellowship, the highest honor from the BFI. He will be presented with this accolade at the BFI Chair's Dinner on Monday.
The actor has been spending a lot of time in the UK, filming for Alejandro G. Inarritu's upcoming untitled film and the upcoming installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Final Reckoning.
After BFI Fellowship presentation, he will head to the Cannes Film Festival for MI:8's world premiere.