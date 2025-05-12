What's the story

Sanjay Leela Bhansali envisioned his OTT debut, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, as The Crown from India.

Monika Shergill, the head of Netflix India's content, revealed this in a recent interview with IndiaTV ShowBiz.

She said Bhansali had a clear vision for Heeramandi, wanting it to be "The Crown from India." The script was penned with this idea in mind.

Shergill revealed that nothing was compromised in making the show feel like a full cinematic experience.