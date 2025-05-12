Was 'Heeramandi' meant to be India's version of 'The Crown'?
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali envisioned his OTT debut, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, as The Crown from India.
Monika Shergill, the head of Netflix India's content, revealed this in a recent interview with IndiaTV ShowBiz.
She said Bhansali had a clear vision for Heeramandi, wanting it to be "The Crown from India." The script was penned with this idea in mind.
Shergill revealed that nothing was compromised in making the show feel like a full cinematic experience.
Universal themes
'Heeramandi' was meant to resonate with global audiences
Shergill stressed that Heeramandi, despite its distinctive setting, had universal themes and emotions incorporated into it. These were meant to strike a chord with audiences in India and globally.
Additionally, Bhansali himself composed the music for the series, which made the show more grand and relatable with a personal touch.
Shergill said, "He put effort into understanding streaming as a medium...without compromising on his storytelling."
Creative freedom
Streaming platforms: A new canvas for creativity
Shergill also emphasized the creative freedom streaming services offer filmmakers and storytellers.
These platforms give them the chance to experiment with genres and multi-seasons.
Unlike theater, where characters have one story, streaming lets audiences revisit and relive those characters ad infinitum.
Bhansali took this opportunity by opting for a longer format for Heeramandi, bringing his vision to life in a more immersive manner.
The series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and others in key roles.