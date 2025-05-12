What's the story

Thomas Markle Jr. (58), half-brother of Meghan Markle (43), has announced that he is penning a tell-all book focusing on Meghan's childhood.

Living in the Philippines now, he is supporting their father, Thomas Markle Sr (80).

"When my book is finished, ooh it'll be swooped up real quick 'cause it's getting there," Markle Jr. told Mirror, confidently saying, "It's gonna be good."

He also hinted at future adaptations of his book into a documentary.