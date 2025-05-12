Meghan Markle's half-brother is writing a tell-all about her childhood
What's the story
Thomas Markle Jr. (58), half-brother of Meghan Markle (43), has announced that he is penning a tell-all book focusing on Meghan's childhood.
Living in the Philippines now, he is supporting their father, Thomas Markle Sr (80).
"When my book is finished, ooh it'll be swooped up real quick 'cause it's getting there," Markle Jr. told Mirror, confidently saying, "It's gonna be good."
He also hinted at future adaptations of his book into a documentary.
Book motivation
Markle Jr. dismissed financial gain as motivation for book
Despite the possibility of cashing in on his tell-all book, Markle Jr. maintains that he isn't in it for the money.
"I'm not a greedy person, it's not about the money—it's about the principle," he said. But he did acknowledge that "it would be nice to have a nice little cushion from selling a book."
Currently, he is caring for their mobility-impaired father on Cebu Island, while Prince Harry and Meghan reside in California.
Family feud
Markle Jr. has criticized Meghan's portrayal of childhood
Markle Jr. had criticized The Duchess of Sussex's portrayal of her childhood in her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.
He accused her of lying for sympathy, saying, "That's just another one of the malarkey stories she sold to the Royal Family for sympathy."
He also dismissed her claims of growing up poor, claiming they weren't impoverished.
Both Markle Jr. and his sister, Samantha, have often aired their dislike for Meghan, ever since she married Harry.
Family relations
Meanwhile, Markle Sr. has expressed desire for family reconciliation
The estranged relationship between the former Suits actor and her father, a retired Hollywood lighting director, took an ugly turn when he organized paparazzi photographs ahead of her royal wedding in 2018.
Despite their fractured relationship, Markle Sr. had expressed a desire for a reconciliation.
"Every day I see something about Meghan," he said in January, "I wish her no ill will. My dream is that one day I could bring my whole family together, like a 'normal' family."