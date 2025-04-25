What's the story

Netflix's latest documentary, Pangolin: Kulu's Journey, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Pippa Ehrlich, delves into the secret lives of pangolins.

Pangolins are the world's only scaly mammals and one of the most trafficked species across the world.

The 90-minute film tells the story of Kulu, a three-month-old ground pangolin rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, and his slow return to the wild in South Africa.

"Kulu's got an incredible personality, he's very much his own pangolin," Ehrlich told CNN.