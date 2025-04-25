Watching Netflix with subtitles just got easier
What's the story
Netflix has added a new feature: "dialogue-only" subtitles.
If you like to keep the subtitle option on while binge-watching your favorite shows and movies, then there's a new alternative.
Now, the spoken dialogue in the original language will be written as it is, instead of the earlier "Deaf and Hard of Hearing" (SDH/CC) option, where cues like "phone buzzing" or "sad music plays," song titles, and speaker names also used to get highlighted.
Language support
'Dialogue-only' subtitles available in multiple languages, customizable fonts
The "dialogue-only" subtitle option isn't limited to English; it will be available in all the languages that Netflix offers along with the SDH/CC option.
Also, viewers will be able to customize the font of the subtitles.
This feature is aimed at enhancing the viewing experience for those who prefer watching content with subtitles in their preferred language.
Launch details
Feature launched with Season 5 of 'You'
The new "dialogue-only" subtitle feature was launched with the fifth and final season of romance-thriller series You. All episodes of this season dropped on Thursday, marking the feature's first use.
Moving ahead, all new Netflix originals will have this subtitle option available. The move comes as a part of Netflix's strategy to cater to its viewers' consumption habits and preferences.
Viewing habits
Nearly half of all viewing hours on Netflix involve subtitles
Per reports, Netflix recognizes that more and more viewers are embracing the use of subtitles.
According to a 2023 YouGov survey, nearly 40% of US respondents preferred watching TV in a language they spoke with subtitles on.
The study highlighted that people using subtitles did so to improve their overall understanding and to catch accents.
Netflix claimed that nearly half of all viewing hours on its platform in the US occur with subtitles/captions on.