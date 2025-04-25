What's the story

Netflix has added a new feature: "dialogue-only" subtitles.

If you like to keep the subtitle option on while binge-watching your favorite shows and movies, then there's a new alternative.

Now, the spoken dialogue in the original language will be written as it is, instead of the earlier "Deaf and Hard of Hearing" (SDH/CC) option, where cues like "phone buzzing" or "sad music plays," song titles, and speaker names also used to get highlighted.