What's the story

iHostage is a gripping Dutch thriller that has been topping Netflix charts.

Interestingly, it is based on a real-life hostage crisis that happened at an Amsterdam Apple Store in 2022.

Directed by Bobby Boermans and written by Simon de Waal, the film stars Soufiane Moussouli, Loes Haverkort, and Marcel Hensema.

The plot revolves around an armed man who holds customers and employees hostage as he demands a staggering ransom in cryptocurrency.