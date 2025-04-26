'iHostage': Netflix's latest thriller explores true hostage crisis
What's the story
iHostage is a gripping Dutch thriller that has been topping Netflix charts.
Interestingly, it is based on a real-life hostage crisis that happened at an Amsterdam Apple Store in 2022.
Directed by Bobby Boermans and written by Simon de Waal, the film stars Soufiane Moussouli, Loes Haverkort, and Marcel Hensema.
The plot revolves around an armed man who holds customers and employees hostage as he demands a staggering ransom in cryptocurrency.
True story
'iHostage' mirrors a real-life hostage crisis
The film's premise draws inspiration from a real incident that took place in February 2022. A 27-year-old man had taken a Bulgarian citizen hostage at an Amsterdam Apple Store. The attacker demanded a hefty ransom in cryptocurrency.
While most customers managed to escape after the first shots were fired, four others were stuck for hours in a supply closet.
Cast details
'iHostage' cast and characters
In iHostage, Moussouli plays Dutch national Ammar Ajar, the armed man who storms the Apple Store.
The main hostage, Ilian Petrov, is played by Admir Sehovic.
While Haverkort is Lynn, a police negotiator, Hensema plays Kees van Zanten, the general commander of Amsterdam's Police Department.
Other notable cast members include Emmanuel Ohene Boafo as Mingus, an Apple Store employee, and Matteo van der Grijn as Abe, leader of the Special Intervention Service (DSI) team.
Film's focus
'iHostage' explores police response to hostage crisis
The film explores the police's reaction to the hostage crisis, with negotiator Lynn trying to establish a personal connection with Ammar in order to buy time for a police rescue mission.
Director Boermans and writer de Waal told Netflix they were fascinated by the events that unfolded inside the store during the crisis.
De Waal, who also doubles as a detective with the Amsterdam Police, had plenty of resources and information on the incident.
Behind-the-scenes
'iHostage' director and writer's investigation
Speaking of how the story unfolded, Boermans said, "We both wondered what had really happened inside the store."
"We started investigating, and that's when we discovered...how the police had maintained contact with the people hiding in the closet, how Apple got involved when the lights were about to automatically turn off, what impact the events had on the police officers, and so on."
Filming location
'iHostage' was filmed at Amsterdam's Leidseplein
The movie is set at an Apple Store in Amsterdam's Leiden Square, called Leidseplein.
Boermans called the incident bizarre because hostage situations are rare in the Netherlands.
de Waal works as a detective near the site of the incident and was able to interview sources close to the case and ensure the movie remained as close to the truth as possible.