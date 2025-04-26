What's the story

The much-anticipated Malayalam movie Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, was released on Friday. The movie reunites the legendary on-screen couple after a gap of 15 years.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film has been inspired by a photograph taken by noted photographer KR Sunil.

Speaking to On Manorama, Moorthy said that Sunil's photo capturing the reflection of two men standing outside a police station inspired Thudarum.