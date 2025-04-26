Find out how a real-life image inspired 'Thudarum'
What's the story
The much-anticipated Malayalam movie Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, was released on Friday. The movie reunites the legendary on-screen couple after a gap of 15 years.
Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film has been inspired by a photograph taken by noted photographer KR Sunil.
Speaking to On Manorama, Moorthy said that Sunil's photo capturing the reflection of two men standing outside a police station inspired Thudarum.
Trailer
'Thudarum' trailer reflects inspiration
The first scene of Thudarum's trailer, which reflects the photographer's inspiration, shows a hilarious encounter between Mohanlal and Maniyanpilla Raju near a wall.
The film was loved on its opening day, with viewers appreciating the situational humor, dramatic expressions, and dialogue delivery.
It is a unique mix of entertainment and emotions, giving a refreshing change from the regular mass entertainers.
Cast and crew
'Thudarum' features an ensemble cast
The film also stars Farhaan Faasil, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Prabha, Prakash Varma, and Aravind in pivotal roles.
Produced under Mohanlal's Aashirvad Cinemas and Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum has a musical score by Jakes Bejoy.
The film had witnessed a consistent rise in its pre-sales bookings and opening box office collections among audience segments.