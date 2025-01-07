What's the story

Unni Mukundan's latest release Marco has been hailed as India's most graphic production yet.

The Malayalam movie, which hit theaters in December, has taken the country by storm and crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

In a recent interview with India Today, Mukundan revealed that nearly 300-liter of a blood-like substance was used while filming Marco. He also risked losing his vision due to it.