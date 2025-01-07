300-liter of 'sugar-like' blood used in the making of 'Marco'
What's the story
Unni Mukundan's latest release Marco has been hailed as India's most graphic production yet.
The Malayalam movie, which hit theaters in December, has taken the country by storm and crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the Indian box office.
In a recent interview with India Today, Mukundan revealed that nearly 300-liter of a blood-like substance was used while filming Marco. He also risked losing his vision due to it.
Production details
Here's the story behind the 'sweet' blood
Mukundan revealed that the substance used to mimic blood was a sweet chemical.
He jokingly warned, "It was a chemical with a lot of sugar in it. So, if you are diabetic, you should not be a part of a film with such bloodshed (laughs). It's too sweet."
The actor also admitted to taking huge risks during production, including using a specific chemical in his eyes to make them "red and authentic."
Health risk
'Could have literally damaged my eyes': Mukundan
Mukundan revealed the chemical in his eyes was a risk to his vision.
"Because of temperature changes, this material would get sticky. My doctor later told me that it could have literally damaged my eyes. I shouldn't have done it," he confessed.
However, despite knowing the risks, Mukundan defended himself, saying, "What happens with filmmakers and actors who enjoy the technical aspects of filmmaking is that once you get into the groove, everything is justified."
Box office success
'Marco's successful run and future releases
Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, is a spin-off of the 2019 Malayalam film Mikhael.
The film was released in Hindi and Malayalam on December 20, 2024. Telugu and Tamil versions followed on January 1 and January 3, respectively.
Within a few weeks, Marco has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024 and continues to perform well at the box office.