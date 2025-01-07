What's the story

Wamiqa Gabbi, who has impressed audiences with her performances in the Prime Video series Jubilee, Netflix film Khufiya, and SonyLIV series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, has been roped in for the upcoming Indian spy thriller G2.

The film is a sequel to the hit 2018 spy thriller Goodachari and the directorial debut of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

Gabbi will star opposite Adivi Sesh, who also co-wrote both films.