Adivi Sesh's 'G2' gets bigger, Wamiqa Gabbi joins cast
What's the story
Wamiqa Gabbi, who has impressed audiences with her performances in the Prime Video series Jubilee, Netflix film Khufiya, and SonyLIV series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, has been roped in for the upcoming Indian spy thriller G2.
The film is a sequel to the hit 2018 spy thriller Goodachari and the directorial debut of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.
Gabbi will star opposite Adivi Sesh, who also co-wrote both films.
Anticipation
Gabbi expressed excitement about joining 'G2'
Expressing her excitement about joining the G2 cast, Gabbi told Variety, "I'm beyond excited to be part of the incredible journey of G2. The first film set a remarkable benchmark, and stepping into this world is both thrilling and challenging."
"Working with such a talented cast and crew inspires me to push boundaries and bring fresh energy to my character. I can't wait for the audience to experience what we're crafting—it's going to be extraordinary!"
Production info
'G2' ensemble cast and production details revealed
The G2 cast also features Emraan Hashmi, Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, Madhu Shalini, and Banita Sandhu.
TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal are producing the film under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments.
It is being made as a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
Announcement
Sesh and Gabbi announced 'G2' casting news
Sesh and Gabbi took to social media to announce her addition to the G2 cast.
Sesh posted a new poster with them both on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "My partner in crime adventure. Welcome to the mission, #WamiqaGabbi."
Gabbi echoed his sentiments on Instagram, saying she was excited to team up with Sesh and meet Hashmi on set.