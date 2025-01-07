What's the story

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held on Sunday (US local time), attracted an average of 10.1 million viewers, according to VideoAmp data released by the event's producer, Dick Clark Productions, and network CBS.

The ceremony managed to secure a slight increase in viewership compared to the 2024 event, which drew an estimated 10 million viewers, per Nielsen's time zone-adjusted fast national ratings.

This achievement is notable given the stiff competition from Sunday Night Football—a major TV ratings rival.