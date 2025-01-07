Golden Globes 2025 draws over 10M viewers
What's the story
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held on Sunday (US local time), attracted an average of 10.1 million viewers, according to VideoAmp data released by the event's producer, Dick Clark Productions, and network CBS.
The ceremony managed to secure a slight increase in viewership compared to the 2024 event, which drew an estimated 10 million viewers, per Nielsen's time zone-adjusted fast national ratings.
This achievement is notable given the stiff competition from Sunday Night Football—a major TV ratings rival.
Rating dispute
CBS opted for VideoAmp ratings amid dispute with Nielsen
CBS opted for VideoAmp ratings this year amid a dispute between its parent company Paramount and Nielsen.
While VideoAmp typically reports slightly higher numbers than Nielsen, the 2024 Nielsen and 2025 VideoAmp figures are very close.
This makes it unclear whether this year's Golden Globes ceremony performed as well as, or slightly worse than, last year's ceremony in terms of viewership.
Audience trend
Golden Globes viewership on the rise post-HFPA scandal
Despite the uncertainty, it is evident that the Golden Globes audience has been growing since hitting its lowest two years ago.
The 2023 ceremony marked the show's return to airwaves following a major controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which faced allegations of corruption and lack of diversity.
That year's broadcast drew just 6.3 million Nielsen viewers.
However, since moving back to its Sunday night slot, viewership has rebounded significantly.
Social impact
Golden Globes dominated social media, driving 40 million interactions
The 2025 Golden Globes also made a huge splash on social media. According to Social Content Ratings and Quid Monitor data, the ceremony was the No. 1 broadcast special across all of TV in the last 12 months.
It drove a record-breaking 40 million social interactions on show night, making it the most socially engaged Golden Globes ever with a +124% year-on-year increase and over 45.1 billion potential impressions, up by 52% from last year.