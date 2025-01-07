Shraddha Kapoor's jewelry brand accused of 'blatant' plagiarism
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's jewelry brand, Palmonas, is facing the heat of "blatant plagiarism" accusations, reported TOI.
The controversy started when Reddit users noticed striking similarities between the pieces from Kapoor's line and iconic designs from luxury brands.
Critics have slammed the brand for allegedly copying designs from renowned labels and selling these "first copies" at exorbitant prices.
Here's what exactly happened.
Mixed reactions
Social media users expressed mixed reactions to the allegations
The allegations against Kapoor's brand have ignited a furious debate on social media.
One user slammed the alleged plagiarism, saying, "Next time you sell a product, let's see how you feel when someone plagiarizes your products for which you spent the money and resources branding and creating value."
Another user ridiculed the price of a bracelet on Kapoor's site, saying they bought a similar piece for ₹200 in Elcho Market.
Defense stance
Some defended Kapoor's brand as an affordable alternative
However, not all reactions were negative. A section of social media users defended Kapoor's brand as an affordable option for those who cannot afford luxury pieces.
One user commented, "Haan...That nail bracelet and the carrier bracelet, both have become extremely common in the market."
Another added that people who couldn't afford a Cartier bracelet could opt for one from Kapoor's site instead.
No response
Kapoor and her brand remain silent on allegations
Neither Kapoor nor representatives of her jewelry brand have issued a statement addressing the plagiarism allegations.
The actor, who enjoyed box office success with Stree 2 in 2024, launched her jewelry brand in March 2022 with aspirations to make it a global name.
While she has ventured into accessories and jewelry, other Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan have chosen to explore clothing lines.