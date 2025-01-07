What's the story

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's jewelry brand, Palmonas, is facing the heat of "blatant plagiarism" accusations, reported TOI.

The controversy started when Reddit users noticed striking similarities between the pieces from Kapoor's line and iconic designs from luxury brands.

Critics have slammed the brand for allegedly copying designs from renowned labels and selling these "first copies" at exorbitant prices.

Here's what exactly happened.