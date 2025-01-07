When Pamela Anderson 'almost got killed' on a plane
What's the story
Hollywood actor Pamela Anderson opened up about a terrifying experience where she was confused for a member of the country music group The Chicks.
In a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 57-year-old actor narrated an incident on a flight where an angry man accosted her, saying, "Do you know what this country's done for you?"
"I was like, 'Oh, my God. What have I done?'" she added.
Violent encounter
Anderson's encounter with aggression and violence
The Baywatch star elaborated on the man's aggressive behavior, saying that he would snarl at her every time she looked his way.
It got so bad that he tried to get physically violent.
"This stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack [me]...And, ends up, he thought I was Dixie Chick."
The Chicks was an American band consisting of Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer.
Aftermath
Anderson's fear of flying post-incident
"I almost got killed on a plane," added Anderson.
Though she joked the incident was "minor," Anderson admitted it left her shaken and scared to fly.
The exact date of the incident remains unknown.
However, it is believed to have happened after Maines, a member of The Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks), openly slammed former US President George W Bush for invading Iraq during a 2003 concert in London.
Controversy fallout
The Chicks's controversy and its impact on Anderson
The Chicks received intense backlash after Maines's remarks, resulting in a ban from multiple radio stations and even death threats. Fans boycotted their concerts and smashed their albums in protest.
In 2006, Maines had given a half-hearted apology in an interview with Time magazine, saying, "I apologized for disrespecting the office of the President. But I don't feel that way anymore."
"I don't feel he is owed any respect whatsoever."