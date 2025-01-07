What's the story

Hollywood actor Pamela Anderson opened up about a terrifying experience where she was confused for a member of the country music group The Chicks.

In a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 57-year-old actor narrated an incident on a flight where an angry man accosted her, saying, "Do you know what this country's done for you?"

"I was like, 'Oh, my God. What have I done?'" she added.