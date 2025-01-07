What's the story

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) has announced the second edition of its initiative, MAMI Select - Filmed on iPhone. The program aims to nurture four budding filmmakers from different parts of India.

The selected participants will be mentored by acclaimed filmmakers Konkona Sen Sharma, Vetri Maaran, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Lijo Jose Pellissery.

They will get a grant and iPhone 16 Pro Max and MacBook Pro to make their films.