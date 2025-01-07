Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikramaditya Motwane join MAMI as special mentors
What's the story
The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) has announced the second edition of its initiative, MAMI Select - Filmed on iPhone. The program aims to nurture four budding filmmakers from different parts of India.
The selected participants will be mentored by acclaimed filmmakers Konkona Sen Sharma, Vetri Maaran, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Lijo Jose Pellissery.
They will get a grant and iPhone 16 Pro Max and MacBook Pro to make their films.
Inclusivity focus
MAMI Select initiative aims to amplify diverse cinematic voices
The MAMI Select initiative aims to promote inclusivity and diversity in Indian cinema. It will pick four filmmakers who will make short films in Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, and Tamil.
Each film will be 20-40 minutes long, highlighting the richness of regional cinema.
Festival Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said he was excited about this new vision for MAMI that promotes independent cinema and new voices from across the country.
Filmmaking guidance
Films will get special screening and YouTube premiere
The selected filmmakers will get complete support from their mentors at every stage of filmmaking.
From conceptualization during pre-production to the final touches of post-production, the mentors will guide them in exploring innovative storytelling techniques with the help of cutting-edge technology.
Once done, the short films will premiere at a special screening event before being released on the MAMI YouTube channel.
Mentor's anticipation
Mentors expressed excitement for the MAMI Select initiative
Motwane, who returns as a mentor from the first edition of the initiative, said he can't wait to see what the new batch of filmmakers will create this year.
Sen Sharma also expressed happiness about partnering with MAMI on this project.
Pellissery and Maaran echoed similar sentiments, praising the initiative's aim to foster talent from different regions of India.