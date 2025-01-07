AMMA supports Honey Rose after backing controversial actors Mukesh, Baburaj
What's the story
The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has extended support to actor Honey Rose after she complained of being harassed.
However, the move came days after the organization controversially allowed actors Mukesh and Baburaj—accused in separate sexual assault cases—to hog the limelight at its latest family gathering event, AMMA Kudumba Sangamam 2025.
The ad hoc committee of AMMA reiterated its full support for Rose's legal battle in a statement.
Statement details
AMMA condemned attempts to defame Rose
The ad hoc committee said, "We condemn the deliberate attempts by some to defame our member and prominent Malayalam actor Honey Rose through social media and thus ridicule her womanhood and her profession."
"Furthermore, the organization hereby expresses its unwavering support for the legal proceedings initiated by Honey Rose in this case and affirms its readiness to provide legal assistance if necessary."
Legal action
Rose's harassment case and AMMA's response
On Sunday, Rose claimed in a social media post that an unknown person had been making veiled derogatory remarks against her and stalking her persistently.
After offensive comments on this post, she lodged a formal complaint with the police.
Acting on her complaint, the Kochi Central Police registered a case against 30 people and arrested one person named Shaji (60).
Controversy
AMMA's controversial decision to feature accused actors
The organization's support for Rose comes after its controversial decision to include actor-legislator Mukesh and actor-filmmaker Baburaj at the AMMA Kudumba Sangamam 2025 event.
Mukesh is currently facing rape allegations from a young woman actor, while Baburaj was accused of sexually assaulting a junior artiste in 2019.
Before this, AMMA has repeatedly courted allegations of giving platform to sexual abuse perpetrators and accused in such cases.