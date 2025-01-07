What's the story

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has extended support to actor Honey Rose after she complained of being harassed.

However, the move came days after the organization controversially allowed actors Mukesh and Baburaj—accused in separate sexual assault cases—to hog the limelight at its latest family gathering event, AMMA Kudumba Sangamam 2025.

The ad hoc committee of AMMA reiterated its full support for Rose's legal battle in a statement.