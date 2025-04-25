Who is Rajat Dalal replacing in 'Laughter Chefs'?
What's the story
Recently, rumors were circulating that Rajat Dalal, a popular personality from Bigg Boss 18, would be joining Laughter Chefs Season 2.
Speculation quickly spread, with many fans wondering if Dalal would be replacing Elvish Yadav or Karan Kundrra for the upcoming episodes.
The mystery surrounding his role kept fans guessing. However, reports now confirm that Rajat will be filling in for Kundrra in one episode.
Welcome
Dalal's warm welcome on set
In a vlog shared by Yadav, fans got a glimpse of Dalal meeting the cast members.
He was warmly welcomed by other contestants and was seen bonding with Abhishek Sharma, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni, and Krushna Abhishek.
A light-hearted moment was captured when Sharma joked that Yadav wouldn't stand a chance in the cooking competition without Kundrra.
Yadav confidently claimed they would cook better, and Ankita Lokhande challenged them.
Emotional
An emotional moment as Yadav's mother visits the set
The vlog also captured an emotional scene when Yadav's mother visited the Laughter Chefs set for the first time.
Host Bharti Singh, who had been eager to meet her, rushed to greet his mother with a warm hug.
The moment turned emotional when Singh, missing her own mother, shared how all mothers give the same comforting hugs.
"Agar meri maa bhi theek hoti na toh woh bhi aati (If my mother were fine, she would have also come)," Singh said.
Friendship
Dalal and Yadav's brother-like bond and support
Fans of Yadav and Dalal know their bond goes beyond just the screen.
Their friendship was on full display during Bigg Boss 18, where they supported each other in every possible way.
Season 2 of Laughter Chefs has been full of surprises and unexpected twists. Along with the return of popular contestants like Kundrra, Goni, and Nia Sharma, the show continues to delight viewers.
And now Dalal's unexpected entry further adds excitement.