What's the story

Recently, rumors were circulating that Rajat Dalal, a popular personality from Bigg Boss 18, would be joining Laughter Chefs Season 2.

Speculation quickly spread, with many fans wondering if Dalal would be replacing Elvish Yadav or Karan Kundrra for the upcoming episodes.

The mystery surrounding his role kept fans guessing. However, reports now confirm that Rajat will be filling in for Kundrra in one episode.