What's the story

Robinhood Markets Inc. has reached a $45 million settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The settlement involves two of its subsidiaries, Robinhood Securities LLC and Robinhood Financial LLC.

The SEC had accused the entities of multiple securities law violations, including failure to promptly report suspicious activity and improper preservation of electronic communications records.

Robinhood allows users to buy and sell stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrency without paying a commission.