What's the story

Imagine getting a life insurance payout and finding out you owe taxes on it—surprising, right? In India, not all life insurance benefits are tax-free.

While life insurance is often seen as a safety net, how much of it you actually pocket depends on tax laws that many overlook.

From Section 10(10D) exemptions to the impact of maturity proceeds, here's a breakdown to help you stay ahead and make the most of your policy returns.