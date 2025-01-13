What's the story

Hydroponic farming is growing deep roots in India's urban landscape, with soil-less agriculture becoming a profitable and sustainable trend.

Yet, funding this futuristic farming method can be tricky. While no credit cards are exclusively designed for hydroponic enthusiasts, innovative financial products are bridging the gap with rewards, cashback, and financing tailored to agricultural needs.

Curious how credit can cultivate your next harvest? We've listed five innovative credit cards and solutions reshaping hydroponic farming in India—where technology meets green-thumb ambition.