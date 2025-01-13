What's the story

In India, where weddings are lavish celebrations of love and tradition, managing costs can feel like a herculean task.

Enter the digital revolution, reshaping how couples plan their big day. From virtual planners to AI-powered budget trackers, technology is slashing costs while making dream weddings a reality.

Forget endless vendor visits—online platforms offer everything from venues to florists at your fingertips. With a few clicks and swipes, modern lovebirds can now have it all: glam, grandeur, and savings to boot!