What's the story

A healthy credit score is key to getting loans and credit cards with the best terms.

In the US, scores are determined by bureaus such as CIBIL, Experian, and Equifax, and they range from 300 to 900. Anything above 750 is deemed good.

While boosting your credit score might feel overwhelming, it's totally doable with the right game plan.

Read on for practical tips to raise your credit score game.