What's the story

When it comes to salaried employees in India, House Rent Allowance (HRA) isn't just a paycheck perk—it's a smart way to trim down your tax bill.

But here's the catch: to unlock its full potential, you need to know the rules and tricks that make HRA work for you.

In this guide, we break down how HRA fits into your salary, the tax exemptions you can claim, and the legal nitty-gritty that could save you thousands.