Decoding personal loan insurance for Indian borrowers

By Simran Jeet 05:23 pm Dec 31, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Taking a personal loan comes with the worry of how you'll pay it back if you die or become disabled. Personal loan insurance is that security blanket - it takes care of your loan payments if the unexpected happens. It protects your family's finances, giving borrowers peace of mind when it comes to their loans.

Basics

What is personal loan insurance

Personal loan insurance is a policy that ensures your loan will be repaid if you pass away, become disabled, or lose your job. The premium for this insurance can be paid upfront or incorporated into the monthly loan repayment. The coverage typically extends for the duration of the loan and offers peace of mind by protecting the borrower's financial commitments.

Protection

Why consider loan insurance

One key reason to consider personal loan insurance is the peace of mind it offers in the face of life's uncertainties. In the event of a borrower's death, disability, or job loss, this insurance guarantees that the remaining loan balance won't be a burden on their grieving family. It's a crucial consideration for anyone who values protecting their loved ones from unnecessary financial stress.

Calculation

How premiums are determined

The cost of personal loan insurance premium is determined by various factors such as the loan amount, term of the loan, age of the borrower, and their health condition. Typically, younger borrowers may benefit from lower premiums due to their lower risk profiles. It's important to shop around, compare different policies, and understand how premiums are determined before making a decision.

Assessment

Evaluating need and coverage

Before choosing personal loan insurance, evaluate your necessity for it by considering your financial security and any existing coverage you may have, such as life or health insurance policies. If you possess substantial savings or other types of coverage capable of managing your debt during emergencies, you may not need additional personal loan insurance. Conversely, if you lack such protective measures, it might be prudent to contemplate this additional security.

Selection

Choosing the right policy

When choosing a personal loan insurance policy, don't focus solely on the premium costs. Evaluate aspects like coverage scope (death only vs. death plus disability/job loss), insurer's claim settlement ratio, exclusions (uncovered events), and claim process simplicity. Choosing broader coverage from a trustworthy insurer with a high claim settlement ratio provides better peace of mind during your personal finance journey.